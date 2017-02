Arlee High School junior guard Phillip Malatare is trying to filter out expectations that are growing on a week-by-week basis as he and his Warrior team continue to raise the proverbial bar higher wi...

Event a benefit for Life Savers Animal Rescue By BRETT BERNTSEN Lake County Leader POLSON – Local residents looking for techniques to ward off the mid-winter blues filtered through Polson’s Re...

PABLO – Developers and recreational enthusiasts are urging Lake County residents to lend their voices in support of a proposed bike and walking path along the U.S. Highway 93 corridor between Missoul...

Parties gearing up for special election Lake County Leader POLSON – After enduring one of the most grueling election cycles in recent memory, Montana voters may once again be inundated with campaign signs and political pitches with the state’s lone congressm... Read More

Polson finishes 6th at state Speech & Debate Lake County Leader Polson Speech and Debate Coach Robert DiGiallonardo said Polson High School’s sixth-place finish in Laurel is one of his proudest accomplishments as a coach. “I coached for many many years, and sp... Read More

Polson Landing lands funding Lake County Leader Housing projects in Polson and Browning are among the developments statewide that will receive $27.1 million in federal housing tax credits through the Montana Board of Housing to help with the const... Read More

Comment sought on no wake zones Lake County Leader The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public comment on new no wake zones proposed on three different waterbodies, including Cromwell Channel on Flathead Lake. The petitions were submi... Read More

Ronan center to host meals, games Lake County Leader Well, I’m back. I don’t know what hit me, but I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. Thanks, Auggie for filling in for me. Here we are, into February already. It sure seems like January went by in a hurry. ... Read More